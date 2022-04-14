The Toad Pepe (TOAD) Technical Analysis Today The The Toad Pepe Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TOAD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about The Toad Pepe's analysis below. Sign Up

The Toad Pepe (TOAD) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.005152 -- +14.38% +71.73% +71.73%

The Toad Pepe Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of The Toad Pepe across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 3 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.005197 0.005196 R2 0.005196 0.005195 R1 0.005195 0.005195 PP 0.005194 0.005194 S1 0.005193 0.005193 S2 0.005192 0.005193 S3 0.005191 0.005192

The Toad Pepe Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.02M $0.07 M $0.09 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.18 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.17 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $1.29 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.29 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. The Toad Pepe Capital Flow Net Inflow TOADUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade The Toad Pepe (TOAD) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live The Toad Pepe price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume TOAD / USD1 $0.005115 $0.005115 $0.005115 -2.57% 9.52M (USDT) Trade TOAD / USDT $0.005152 $0.005152 $0.005152 -0.54% 18.85M (USDT) Trade