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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on THENA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on THENA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About THE

THE Price Info

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THENA (THE) Technical Analysis Today

THENA (THE) Technical Analysis Today

The THENA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into THE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about THENA's analysis below.

THENA (THE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.07097--+16.65%+26.80%-19.88%
Know more about THENA Price

THENA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of THENA across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 15
Neutral 1
Buy 10
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 0Buy 2
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0711
0.07109
R2
0.07109
0.07108
R1
0.07108
0.07108
PP
0.07107
0.07107
S1
0.07106
0.07106
S2
0.07105
0.07106
S3
0.07104
0.07105

THENA Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.10M
$0.97 M
$1.07 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.25 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.26 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

THENA Capital Flow

Net InflowTHEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.07
2026-08-25-$0.02 M0.07
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-23$0.03 M0.07
2026-08-22-$0.03 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about THENA

Trade THENA (THE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live THENA price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
THE/USDT
$0.07097
$0.07097$0.07097
-1.81%
903.38K (USDT)
THE/USDC
$0.07103
$0.07103$0.07103
-1.59%
779.18K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

THE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

THE
THE
USD
USD

1 THE = 0.07097 USD