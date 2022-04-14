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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on TENDIES, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on TENDIES, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About TENDIES

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TENDIES (TENDIES) Technical Analysis Today

TENDIES (TENDIES) Technical Analysis Today

The TENDIES Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TENDIES's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about TENDIES's analysis below.

TENDIES (TENDIES) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.016145--+60.64%+21.11%+303.62%
Know more about TENDIES Price

TENDIES Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of TENDIES across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 1
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01632
0.01631
R2
0.01631
0.0163
R1
0.0163
0.0163
PP
0.01629
0.01629
S1
0.01628
0.01628
S2
0.01627
0.01628
S3
0.01626
0.01627

TENDIES Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.04 M
$0.05 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

TENDIES Capital Flow

Net InflowTENDIESUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about TENDIES

Trade TENDIES (TENDIES) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live TENDIES price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TENDIES/USD1
$0.016165
$0.016165$0.016165
-11.36%
2.89M (USDT)
TENDIES/USDT
$0.016145
$0.016145$0.016145
-11.89%
4.20M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

TENDIES-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TENDIES
TENDIES
USD
USD

1 TENDIES = 0.016145 USD