TapSwap (TAPS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TapSwap (TAPS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TapSwap (TAPS) Information TapSwap is a Telegram mini-app gaming ecosystem designed for seamless Web3 onboarding, which evolves in the second phase into a Web3 skill-gaming platform where players compete based on skill, and winners earn rewards. Official Website: https://www.tapswap.ai/ Block Explorer: https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQD3r1oCVcarXV7yENw6PQC2Y7Yd29enyseEIlARRC4-HtAp#transactions Buy TAPS Now!

TapSwap (TAPS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TapSwap (TAPS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 All-Time Low: $ 0.001871579659879456 $ 0.001871579659879456 $ 0.001871579659879456 Current Price: $ 0.00229 $ 0.00229 $ 0.00229 Learn more about TapSwap (TAPS) price

TapSwap (TAPS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TapSwap (TAPS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TAPS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TAPS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TAPS's tokenomics, explore TAPS token's live price!

How to Buy TAPS Interested in adding TapSwap (TAPS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy TAPS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy TAPS on MEXC now!

TapSwap (TAPS) Price History Analyzing the price history of TAPS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore TAPS Price History now!

TAPS Price Prediction Want to know where TAPS might be heading? Our TAPS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TAPS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!