Overtake (TAKE) Technical Analysis Today The Overtake Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TAKE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Overtake's analysis below. Sign Up

Overtake (TAKE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0598 -- +22.39% +177.23% +207.13%

Overtake Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Overtake across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 4 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 3 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.05999 0.05999 R2 0.05999 0.05998 R1 0.05998 0.05998 PP 0.05998 0.05998 S1 0.05997 0.05997 S2 0.05997 0.05997 S3 0.05996 0.05997

Overtake Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.04M $6.64 M $6.68 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.27 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.28 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.47 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.48 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Overtake Capital Flow Net Inflow TAKEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.06 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.06 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.06 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.06 2026-08-22 $0.00 M 0.05 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Overtake (TAKE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Overtake price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume TAKE / USDT $0.0598 $0.0598 $0.0598 -0.33% 1.35M (USDT) Trade