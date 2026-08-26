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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Taiko, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Taiko, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Taiko (TAIKO) Technical Analysis Today

Taiko (TAIKO) Technical Analysis Today

The Taiko Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TAIKO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Taiko's analysis below.

Taiko (TAIKO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0727--+4.60%-4.22%-30.90%
Know more about Taiko Price

Taiko Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Taiko across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 2
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.07277
0.07277
R2
0.07277
0.07276
R1
0.07276
0.07276
PP
0.07276
0.07276
S1
0.07275
0.07275
S2
0.07275
0.07275
S3
0.07274
0.07275

Taiko Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.95M
$5.61 M
$6.56 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.15 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Taiko Capital Flow

Net InflowTAIKOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.01 M0.07
2026-08-25-$0.03 M0.07
2026-08-24-$0.03 M0.08
2026-08-23-$0.06 M0.08
2026-08-22$0.02 M0.08

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Taiko

Trade Taiko (TAIKO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Taiko price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TAIKO/USDT
$0.0727
$0.0727$0.0727
-2.28%
853.22K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

TAIKO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TAIKO
TAIKO
USD
USD

1 TAIKO = 0.0727 USD