Taiko (TAIKO) Technical Analysis Today The Taiko Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TAIKO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Taiko's analysis below. Sign Up

Taiko (TAIKO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0727 -- +4.60% -4.22% -30.90%

Taiko Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Taiko across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.07277 0.07277 R2 0.07277 0.07276 R1 0.07276 0.07276 PP 0.07276 0.07276 S1 0.07275 0.07275 S2 0.07275 0.07275 S3 0.07274 0.07275

Taiko Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.95M $5.61 M $6.56 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.15 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Taiko Capital Flow Net Inflow TAIKOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 0.07 2026-08-25 -$0.03 M 0.07 2026-08-24 -$0.03 M 0.08 2026-08-23 -$0.06 M 0.08 2026-08-22 $0.02 M 0.08 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Taiko (TAIKO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Taiko price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume TAIKO / USDT $0.0727 $0.0727 $0.0727 -2.28% 853.22K (USDT) Trade