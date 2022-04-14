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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Tagger, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Tagger, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Tagger (TAG) Technical Analysis Today

Tagger (TAG) Technical Analysis Today

The Tagger Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TAG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Tagger's analysis below.

Tagger (TAG) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.000781---10.38%-29.85%-42.32%
Know more about Tagger Price

Tagger Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Tagger across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 3
Neutral 7
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 7Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.000784
0.000784
R2
0.000784
0.000783
R1
0.000783
0.000783
PP
0.000783
0.000783
S1
0.000782
0.000782
S2
0.000782
0.000782
S3
0.000781
0.000782

Tagger Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.24M
$3.70 M
$3.94 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.11 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.11 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.45 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.44 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Tagger Capital Flow

Net InflowTAGUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Tagger

Trade Tagger (TAG) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Tagger price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TAG/USDT
$0.000781
$0.000781$0.000781
-2.38%
73.64M (USDT)
TAG/USD1
$0.0007818
$0.0007818$0.0007818
-2.42%
68.44M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

TAG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TAG
TAG
USD
USD

1 TAG = 0.000781 USD