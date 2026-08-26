Space and Time (SXT) Technical Analysis Today The Space and Time Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SXT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Space and Time's analysis below. Sign Up

Space and Time (SXT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.007966 -- +10.83% +16.02% -33.29%

Space and Time Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Space and Time across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 14 Neutral 1 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 11 Neutral 0 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00796 0.007959 R2 0.007959 0.007958 R1 0.007958 0.007958 PP 0.007957 0.007957 S1 0.007956 0.007956 S2 0.007955 0.007956 S3 0.007954 0.007955

Space and Time Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.03M $1.05 M $1.07 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.12 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.37 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.38 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Space and Time Capital Flow Net Inflow SXTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-25 -$0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.11 M 0.01 2026-08-23 -$0.07 M 0.01 2026-08-22 $0.02 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Space and Time (SXT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Space and Time price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SXT / USDT $0.007967 $0.007967 $0.007967 -0.89% 7.23M (USDT) Trade SXT / USDC $0.007978 $0.007978 $0.007978 -0.75% 6.51M (USDT) Trade