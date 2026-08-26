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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Swarms, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Swarms, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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swarms (SWARMS) Technical Analysis Today

swarms (SWARMS) Technical Analysis Today

The swarms Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SWARMS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about swarms's analysis below.

swarms (SWARMS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.008078---3.84%+14.63%-19.42%
Know more about swarms Price

Swarms Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Swarms across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 14
Neutral 2
Buy 10
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 1Buy 3
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.008096
0.008093
R2
0.008093
0.008089
R1
0.008086
0.008087
PP
0.008083
0.008083
S1
0.008076
0.008079
S2
0.008073
0.008077
S3
0.008066
0.008073

Swarms Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.26M
$5.77 M
$6.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.17 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.18 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Swarms Capital Flow

Net InflowSWARMSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about swarms

Trade swarms (SWARMS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live swarms price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SWARMS/USDT
$0.008081
$0.008081$0.008081
+0.04%
7.60M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SWARMS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SWARMS
SWARMS
USD
USD

1 SWARMS = 0.008078 USD