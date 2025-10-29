The live SEA WARS price today is 0.0000000015 USD. Track real-time SWAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SWAR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live SEA WARS price today is 0.0000000015 USD. Track real-time SWAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SWAR price trend easily at MEXC now.

SEA WARS Price(SWAR)

1 SWAR to USD Live Price:

$0.0000000015
$0.0000000015$0.0000000015
-21.05%1D
USD
SEA WARS (SWAR) Live Price Chart
SEA WARS (SWAR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000000012
$ 0.0000000012$ 0.0000000012
24H Low
$ 0.0000000022
$ 0.0000000022$ 0.0000000022
24H High

$ 0.0000000012
$ 0.0000000012$ 0.0000000012

$ 0.0000000022
$ 0.0000000022$ 0.0000000022

--
----

--
----

0.00%

-21.05%

+66.66%

+66.66%

SEA WARS (SWAR) real-time price is $ 0.0000000015. Over the past 24 hours, SWAR traded between a low of $ 0.0000000012 and a high of $ 0.0000000022, showing active market volatility. SWAR's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, SWAR has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -21.05% over 24 hours, and +66.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SEA WARS (SWAR) Market Information

--
----

$ 2.46K
$ 2.46K$ 2.46K

$ 3.01K
$ 3.01K$ 3.01K

--
----

2,005,000,000,000
2,005,000,000,000 2,005,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of SEA WARS is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.46K. The circulating supply of SWAR is --, with a total supply of 2005000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.01K.

SEA WARS (SWAR) Price History USD

Track the price changes of SEA WARS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000000004-21.05%
30 Days$ -19.0922759985-100.00%
60 Days$ -0.0009999985-100.00%
90 Days$ -0.0009999985-100.00%
SEA WARS Price Change Today

Today, SWAR recorded a change of $ -0.0000000004 (-21.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SEA WARS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -19.0922759985 (-100.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SEA WARS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SWAR saw a change of $ -0.0009999985 (-100.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SEA WARS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0009999985 (-100.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of SEA WARS (SWAR)?

Check out the SEA WARS Price History page now.

What is SEA WARS (SWAR)

Sea Wars is a multiplayer strategy and battle game set in the depths of the ocean.

SEA WARS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SEA WARS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SWAR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SEA WARS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SEA WARS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SEA WARS Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SEA WARS (SWAR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SEA WARS (SWAR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SEA WARS.

Check the SEA WARS price prediction now!

SEA WARS (SWAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SEA WARS (SWAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SWAR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SEA WARS (SWAR)

Looking for how to buy SEA WARS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SEA WARS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SWAR to Local Currencies

SEA WARS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SEA WARS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SEA WARS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SEA WARS

How much is SEA WARS (SWAR) worth today?
The live SWAR price in USD is 0.0000000015 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SWAR to USD price?
The current price of SWAR to USD is $ 0.0000000015. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SEA WARS?
The market cap for SWAR is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SWAR?
The circulating supply of SWAR is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SWAR?
SWAR achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SWAR?
SWAR saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of SWAR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SWAR is $ 2.46K USD.
Will SWAR go higher this year?
SWAR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SWAR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
