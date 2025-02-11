What is STRDY (STRDY)

Sturdy enables anyone to create a liquid money market for any token. Sturdy uses a novel two-tier architecture to isolate risk between assets while avoiding liquidity fragmentation. The base layer consists of risk-isolated pools; aggregation built on top enables lenders to select which collateral assets can be used as collateral for their deposits.

STRDY Price Prediction

STRDY Price History

How to buy STRDY (STRDY)

STRDY Resource

