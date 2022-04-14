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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on STONK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on STONK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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STONK (STONK) Technical Analysis Today

STONK (STONK) Technical Analysis Today

The STONK Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STONK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about STONK's analysis below.

STONK (STONK) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.007885--+56.97%+1,026.42%+1,026.42%
Know more about STONK Price

STONK Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of STONK across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 19
Neutral 3
Buy 4
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 5Neutral 3Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00786
0.007855
R2
0.007855
0.007851
R1
0.00785
0.007849
PP
0.007845
0.007845
S1
0.00784
0.007841
S2
0.007835
0.007839
S3
0.00783
0.007835

STONK Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.00M
$0.02 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

STONK Capital Flow

Net InflowSTONKUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about STONK

Trade STONK (STONK) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live STONK price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STONK/USD1
$0.007792
$0.007792$0.007792
-17.06%
6.05M (USDT)
STONK/USDT
$0.007886
$0.007886$0.007886
-17.11%
7.44M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

STONK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

STONK
STONK
USD
USD

1 STONK = 0.007885 USD