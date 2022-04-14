STONK (STONK) Technical Analysis Today The STONK Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STONK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about STONK's analysis below. Sign Up

STONK (STONK) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.007885 -- +56.97% +1,026.42% +1,026.42%

STONK Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of STONK across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 19 Neutral 3 Buy 4 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 3 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00786 0.007855 R2 0.007855 0.007851 R1 0.00785 0.007849 PP 0.007845 0.007845 S1 0.00784 0.007841 S2 0.007835 0.007839 S3 0.00783 0.007835

STONK Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.00M $0.02 M $0.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. STONK Capital Flow Net Inflow STONKUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade STONK (STONK) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live STONK price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume STONK / USD1 $0.007792 $0.007792 $0.007792 -17.06% 6.05M (USDT) Trade STONK / USDT $0.007886 $0.007886 $0.007886 -17.11% 7.44M (USDT) Trade