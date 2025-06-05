What is Stoopid Cats (STOCAT)

Stoopid Cats is a next-generation character IP project bridging Web2 and Web3 through games, NFTs, and a bold social message. Built around the global motto “Don’t be stupid. Be Stoopid.”, we encourage people to slow down, laugh more, and enjoy the small moments in life - turning that mindset into a full-scale digital and real-world movement.

Stoopid Cats Price Prediction

Stoopid Cats Price History

How to buy Stoopid Cats (STOCAT)

STOCAT to Local Currencies

Stoopid Cats Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Stoopid Cats, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stoopid Cats What is the price of Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) today? The live price of Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) is 0.001221 USD . What is the market cap of Stoopid Cats (STOCAT)? The current market cap of Stoopid Cats is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of STOCAT by its real-time market price of 0.001221 USD . What is the circulating supply of Stoopid Cats (STOCAT)? The current circulating supply of Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Stoopid Cats (STOCAT)? As of 2025-06-05 , the highest price of Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) is 0.0024 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Stoopid Cats (STOCAT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) is $ 53.19K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

