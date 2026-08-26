Stakestone (STO) Technical Analysis Today The Stakestone Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Stakestone's analysis below. Sign Up

Stakestone (STO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.04019 -- +2.94% -2.27% -35.07%

Stakestone Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Stakestone across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 5 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.04019 0.04018 R2 0.04018 0.04018 R1 0.04018 0.04018 PP 0.04017 0.04017 S1 0.04017 0.04017 S2 0.04016 0.04017 S3 0.04016 0.04016

Stakestone Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.01M $5.84 M $6.85 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.10 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.08 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.21 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.19 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Stakestone Capital Flow Net Inflow STOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.04 2026-08-24 $0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-23 -$0.02 M 0.04 2026-08-22 $0.05 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Stakestone (STO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Stakestone price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume STO / USDT $0.04017 $0.04017 $0.04017 -1.47% 1.39M (USDT) Trade