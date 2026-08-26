STABLE (STABLE) Technical Analysis Today The STABLE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STABLE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about STABLE's analysis below. Sign Up

STABLE (STABLE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.028967 -- -6.53% -25.22% -24.91%

STABLE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of STABLE across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 0 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 0 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02889 0.02888 R2 0.02888 0.02887 R1 0.02887 0.02887 PP 0.02886 0.02886 S1 0.02885 0.02885 S2 0.02884 0.02885 S3 0.02883 0.02884

STABLE Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.80M $7.98 M $8.78 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $0.29 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.25 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.70 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.68 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. STABLE Capital Flow Net Inflow STABLEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 0.03 2026-08-25 $0.14 M 0.03 2026-08-24 $0.08 M 0.03 2026-08-23 $0.09 M 0.03 2026-08-22 -$0.03 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade STABLE (STABLE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live STABLE price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume STABLE / USDT $0.028967 $0.028967 $0.028967 -2.64% 3.96M (USDT) Trade STABLE / USDC $0.028923 $0.028923 $0.028923 -2.67% 2.01M (USDT) Trade