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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sentio, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sentio, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Sentio (ST) Technical Analysis Today

Sentio (ST) Technical Analysis Today

The Sentio Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ST's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Sentio's analysis below.

Sentio (ST) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01151---8.51%-25.89%-62.74%
Know more about Sentio Price

Sentio Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Sentio across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 12
Neutral 9
Buy 5
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 4Buy 4
Technical Indicators:Strong SellSell 6Neutral 5Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01161
0.0116
R2
0.0116
0.0116
R1
0.0116
0.0116
PP
0.01159
0.01159
S1
0.01159
0.01159
S2
0.01158
0.01159
S3
0.01158
0.01158

Sentio Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.04M
$0.11 M
$0.15 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Sentio Capital Flow

Net InflowSTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Sentio

Trade Sentio (ST) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sentio price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ST/USDT
$0.01149
$0.01149$0.01149
-0.60%
4.94M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ST-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ST
ST
USD
USD

1 ST = 0.01151 USD