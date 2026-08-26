Subsquid (SQD) Technical Analysis Today The Subsquid Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SQD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Subsquid's analysis below. Sign Up

Subsquid (SQD) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03217 -- -21.10% +1.64% -20.02%

Subsquid Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Subsquid across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 4 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0323 0.03228 R2 0.03228 0.03227 R1 0.03227 0.03226 PP 0.03225 0.03225 S1 0.03224 0.03224 S2 0.03222 0.03223 S3 0.03221 0.03222

Subsquid Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $3.28 M $3.30 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $1.15 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.17 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $2.87 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.86 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Subsquid Capital Flow Net Inflow SQDUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-25 -$0.02 M 0.03 2026-08-24 -$0.07 M 0.03 2026-08-23 $0.17 M 0.03 2026-08-22 -$0.21 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Subsquid (SQD) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Subsquid price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SQD / USDT $0.0321 $0.0321 $0.0321 +1.26% 5.10M (USDT) Trade