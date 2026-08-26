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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Subsquid, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Subsquid, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Subsquid (SQD) Technical Analysis Today

Subsquid (SQD) Technical Analysis Today

The Subsquid Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SQD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Subsquid's analysis below.

Subsquid (SQD) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03217---21.10%+1.64%-20.02%
Know more about Subsquid Price

Subsquid Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Subsquid across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 4
Buy 10
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 0Buy 8
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 4Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0323
0.03228
R2
0.03228
0.03227
R1
0.03227
0.03226
PP
0.03225
0.03225
S1
0.03224
0.03224
S2
0.03222
0.03223
S3
0.03221
0.03222

Subsquid Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$3.28 M
$3.30 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.15 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.17 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.87 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.86 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Subsquid Capital Flow

Net InflowSQDUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-25-$0.02 M0.03
2026-08-24-$0.07 M0.03
2026-08-23$0.17 M0.03
2026-08-22-$0.21 M0.03

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Subsquid

Trade Subsquid (SQD) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Subsquid price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SQD/USDT
$0.0321
$0.0321$0.0321
+1.26%
5.10M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SQD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SQD
SQD
USD
USD

1 SQD = 0.03216 USD