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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SPX6900, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SPX6900, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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SPX6900 (SPX) Technical Analysis Today

SPX6900 (SPX) Technical Analysis Today

The SPX6900 Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SPX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SPX6900's analysis below.

SPX6900 (SPX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.5136--+61.05%+47.37%+52.22%
Know more about SPX6900 Price

SPX6900 Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SPX6900 across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 3
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 1Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.5151
0.5151
R2
0.5151
0.515
R1
0.515
0.515
PP
0.515
0.515
S1
0.5149
0.5149
S2
0.5149
0.5149
S3
0.5148
0.5149

SPX6900 Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$2.49 M
$2.50 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.11M
3-Day Active Buys
$6.05 M
3-Day Active Sells
$5.94 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.09M
7-Day Active Buys
$13.57 M
7-Day Active Sells
$13.66 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

SPX6900 Capital Flow

Net InflowSPXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.42 M0.52
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.53
2026-08-24-$0.29 M0.47
2026-08-23-$0.51 M0.47
2026-08-22-$0.76 M0.44

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about SPX6900

Trade SPX6900 (SPX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SPX6900 price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SPX/USDT
$0.5149
$0.5149$0.5149
-1.99%
694.70K (USDT)
SPX/USDC
$0.5134
$0.5134$0.5134
-1.96%
113.37K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SPX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SPX
SPX
USD
USD

1 SPX = 0.5135 USD