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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Spark, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Spark, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Spark (SPK) Technical Analysis Today

Spark (SPK) Technical Analysis Today

The Spark Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SPK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Spark's analysis below.

Spark (SPK) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01854--+39.92%+7.04%-24.21%
Know more about Spark Price

Spark Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Spark across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 5
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 5Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01858
0.01856
R2
0.01856
0.01854
R1
0.01855
0.01854
PP
0.01853
0.01853
S1
0.01852
0.01851
S2
0.0185
0.01851
S3
0.01849
0.0185

Spark Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.66M
$8.91 M
$10.57 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$6.13 M
3-Day Active Sells
$6.15 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.07M
7-Day Active Buys
$7.68 M
7-Day Active Sells
$7.61 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Spark Capital Flow

Net InflowSPKUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.06 M0.02
2026-08-25-$0.08 M0.02
2026-08-24-$0.65 M0.02
2026-08-23-$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-22-$0.09 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Spark

Trade Spark (SPK) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Spark price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SPK/USDT
$0.01855
$0.01855$0.01855
-1.22%
5.47M (USDT)
SPK/USDC
$0.01856
$0.01856$0.01856
-1.22%
2.81M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SPK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SPK
SPK
USD
USD

1 SPK = 0.01854 USD