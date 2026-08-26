Spark (SPK) Technical Analysis Today The Spark Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SPK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Spark's analysis below. Sign Up

Spark (SPK) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01854 -- +39.92% +7.04% -24.21%

Spark Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Spark across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 5 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 5 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01858 0.01856 R2 0.01856 0.01854 R1 0.01855 0.01854 PP 0.01853 0.01853 S1 0.01852 0.01851 S2 0.0185 0.01851 S3 0.01849 0.0185

Spark Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.66M $8.91 M $10.57 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $6.13 M 3-Day Active Sells $6.15 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.07M 7-Day Active Buys $7.68 M 7-Day Active Sells $7.61 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Spark Capital Flow Net Inflow SPKUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.06 M 0.02 2026-08-25 -$0.08 M 0.02 2026-08-24 -$0.65 M 0.02 2026-08-23 -$0.02 M 0.02 2026-08-22 -$0.09 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Spark (SPK) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Spark price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SPK / USDT $0.01855 $0.01855 $0.01855 -1.22% 5.47M (USDT) Trade SPK / USDC $0.01856 $0.01856 $0.01856 -1.22% 2.81M (USDT) Trade