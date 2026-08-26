Spacecoin (SPACE) Technical Analysis Today The Spacecoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SPACE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Spacecoin's analysis below. Sign Up

Spacecoin (SPACE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.004805 -- +7.06% -26.82% -40.19%

Spacecoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Spacecoin across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 13 Neutral 5 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 0 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 5 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.004822 0.004821 R2 0.004821 0.00482 R1 0.00482 0.00482 PP 0.004819 0.004819 S1 0.004818 0.004818 S2 0.004817 0.004818 S3 0.004816 0.004817

Spacecoin Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.21M $1.31 M $1.52 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.16 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.16 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.44 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.44 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Spacecoin Capital Flow Net Inflow SPACEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-25 -$0.10 M 0.00 2026-08-24 -$0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-23 -$0.08 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.07 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Spacecoin (SPACE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Spacecoin price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SPACE / USDT $0.004806 $0.004806 $0.004806 -0.16% 13.72M (USDT) Trade