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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SOPH, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SOPH, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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SOPH (SOPH) Technical Analysis Today

SOPH (SOPH) Technical Analysis Today

The SOPH Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SOPH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SOPH's analysis below.

SOPH (SOPH) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.003544--+5.31%-20.81%-52.32%
Know more about SOPH Price

SOPH Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SOPH across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 6
Neutral 13
Buy 7
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 5Neutral 4Buy 5
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 1Neutral 9Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.003549
0.003549
R2
0.003549
0.003548
R1
0.003548
0.003548
PP
0.003548
0.003548
S1
0.003547
0.003547
S2
0.003547
0.003547
S3
0.003546
0.003547

SOPH Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.22M
$8.77 M
$8.54 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

SOPH Capital Flow

Net InflowSOPHUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.11 M0.00
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.02 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about SOPH

Trade SOPH (SOPH) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SOPH price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SOPH/USDT
$0.003544
$0.003544$0.003544
-3.11%
21.70M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SOPH-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SOPH
SOPH
USD
USD

1 SOPH = 0.003544 USD