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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sonic SVM, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sonic SVM, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Sonic SVM (SONIC) Technical Analysis Today

Sonic SVM (SONIC) Technical Analysis Today

The Sonic SVM Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SONIC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Sonic SVM's analysis below.

Sonic SVM (SONIC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01949--+11.49%-12.01%-44.76%
Know more about Sonic SVM Price

Sonic SVM Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Sonic SVM across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 6
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 2Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01949
0.01948
R2
0.01948
0.01948
R1
0.01948
0.01948
PP
0.01947
0.01947
S1
0.01947
0.01947
S2
0.01946
0.01947
S3
0.01946
0.01946

Sonic SVM Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.33M
$5.70 M
$6.04 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.12 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Sonic SVM Capital Flow

Net InflowSONICUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-24$0.05 M0.02
2026-08-23$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-22-$0.02 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Sonic SVM

Trade Sonic SVM (SONIC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sonic SVM price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SONIC/USDT
$0.01945
$0.01945$0.01945
-1.46%
2.66M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SONIC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SONIC
SONIC
USD
USD

1 SONIC = 0.01949 USD