Somnia (SOMI) Technical Analysis Today The Somnia Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SOMI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Somnia's analysis below. Sign Up

Somnia (SOMI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.10954 -- +21.99% +11.80% -30.76%

Somnia Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Somnia across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 5 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1096 0.1096 R2 0.1096 0.1095 R1 0.1095 0.1095 PP 0.1095 0.1095 S1 0.1094 0.1094 S2 0.1094 0.1094 S3 0.1093 0.1094

Somnia Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.33M $6.80 M $7.13 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.18 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.18 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Somnia Capital Flow Net Inflow SOMIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.03 M 0.11 2026-08-25 -$0.01 M 0.11 2026-08-24 -$0.08 M 0.11 2026-08-23 -$0.07 M 0.11 2026-08-22 -$0.08 M 0.11 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Somnia (SOMI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Somnia price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SOMI / USDT $0.10954 $0.10954 $0.10954 -0.48% 576.42K (USDT) Trade