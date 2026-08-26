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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Solv Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Solv Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Solv Protocol (SOLV) Technical Analysis Today

Solv Protocol (SOLV) Technical Analysis Today

The Solv Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SOLV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Solv Protocol's analysis below.

Solv Protocol (SOLV) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.002875--+21.05%+11.99%-26.91%
Know more about Solv Protocol Price

Solv Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Solv Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 4
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 0Buy 13
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.002871
0.002871
R2
0.002871
0.00287
R1
0.00287
0.00287
PP
0.00287
0.00287
S1
0.002869
0.002869
S2
0.002869
0.002869
S3
0.002868
0.002869

Solv Protocol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-2.58M
$7.28 M
$9.86 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.52 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.53 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.07M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.78 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.86 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Solv Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowSOLVUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-25$0.19 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.05 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Solv Protocol

Trade Solv Protocol (SOLV) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Solv Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SOLV/USDT
$0.002871
$0.002871$0.002871
+1.26%
30.26M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SOLV-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SOLV
SOLV
USD
USD

1 SOLV = 0.002875 USD