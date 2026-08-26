Solv Protocol (SOLV) Technical Analysis Today The Solv Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SOLV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Solv Protocol's analysis below. Sign Up

Solv Protocol (SOLV) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.002875 -- +21.05% +11.99% -26.91%

Solv Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Solv Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 0 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.002871 0.002871 R2 0.002871 0.00287 R1 0.00287 0.00287 PP 0.00287 0.00287 S1 0.002869 0.002869 S2 0.002869 0.002869 S3 0.002868 0.002869

Solv Protocol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -2.58M $7.28 M $9.86 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.52 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.53 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.07M 7-Day Active Buys $0.78 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.86 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Solv Protocol Capital Flow Net Inflow SOLVUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-25 $0.19 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-23 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$0.05 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Solv Protocol (SOLV) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Solv Protocol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SOLV / USDT $0.002871 $0.002871 $0.002871 +1.26% 30.26M (USDT) Trade