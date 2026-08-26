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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SN64, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SN64, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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SN64 (SN64) Technical Analysis Today

SN64 (SN64) Technical Analysis Today

The SN64 Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SN64's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SN64's analysis below.

SN64 (SN64) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$17.57--+15.59%+6.35%-5.49%
Know more about SN64 Price

SN64 Capital Flow

Net InflowSN64USDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M17.35
2026-08-25$0.00 M17.86
2026-08-24$0.00 M18.53
2026-08-23$0.00 M18.13
2026-08-22-$0.01 M17.26

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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SN64USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SN64 with leverage. Explore SN64USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

Trade SN64 (SN64) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SN64 price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SN64/USDT
$17.57
$17.57$17.57
-1.61%
307.02 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SN64-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SN64
SN64
USD
USD

1 SN64 = 17.57 USD