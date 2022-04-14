SkyAI (SKYAI) Technical Analysis Today The SkyAI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SKYAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SkyAI's analysis below. Sign Up

SkyAI (SKYAI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.04847 -- -11.39% +68.29% -74.88%

SkyAI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SkyAI across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 14 Neutral 4 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.04858 0.04856 R2 0.04856 0.04853 R1 0.04851 0.04852 PP 0.04849 0.04849 S1 0.04844 0.04846 S2 0.04842 0.04845 S3 0.04837 0.04842

SkyAI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.28M $7.90 M $9.18 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.11M 3-Day Active Buys $8.07 M 3-Day Active Sells $7.96 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.12M 7-Day Active Buys $21.31 M 7-Day Active Sells $21.20 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SkyAI Capital Flow Net Inflow SKYAIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SkyAI (SKYAI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SkyAI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SKYAI / USDT $0.04843 $0.04843 $0.04843 -0.27% 41.66M (USDT) Trade