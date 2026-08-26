Sky Protocol (SKY) Technical Analysis Today The Sky Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SKY's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Sky Protocol's analysis below. Sign Up

Sky Protocol (SKY) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.06702 -- +20.10% +13.92% +1.62%

Sky Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Sky Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.06709 0.06709 R2 0.06709 0.06708 R1 0.06708 0.06708 PP 0.06708 0.06708 S1 0.06707 0.06707 S2 0.06707 0.06707 S3 0.06706 0.06707

Sky Protocol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.41M $1.56 M $1.15 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.05M 3-Day Active Buys $0.29 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.35 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.13M 7-Day Active Buys $1.39 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.52 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Sky Protocol Capital Flow Net Inflow SKYUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.05 M 0.07 2026-08-25 $0.26 M 0.07 2026-08-24 $0.23 M 0.07 2026-08-23 $0.09 M 0.07 2026-08-22 $0.08 M 0.07 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Sky Protocol (SKY) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sky Protocol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SKY / USDT $0.06702 $0.06702 $0.06702 -1.01% 925.16K (USDT) Trade SKY / USDC $0.06703 $0.06703 $0.06703 -1.03% 812.40K (USDT) Trade