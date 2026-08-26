Sign (SIGN) Technical Analysis Today The Sign Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SIGN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Sign's analysis below. Sign Up

Sign (SIGN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.007856 -- +20.71% -6.22% -35.19%

Sign Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Sign across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 5 Buy 19 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 5 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.007857 0.007856 R2 0.007856 0.007855 R1 0.007855 0.007855 PP 0.007854 0.007854 S1 0.007853 0.007853 S2 0.007852 0.007853 S3 0.007851 0.007852

Sign Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.03M $3.27 M $3.30 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $0.13 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.17 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Sign Capital Flow Net Inflow SIGNUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-25 $0.10 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.05 M 0.01 2026-08-22 $0.15 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Sign (SIGN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sign price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SIGN / USDT $0.007855 $0.007855 $0.007855 +0.24% 6.79M (USDT) Trade SIGN / USDC $0.007855 $0.007855 $0.007855 +0.29% 7.19M (USDT) Trade