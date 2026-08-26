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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sign, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sign, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Sign (SIGN) Technical Analysis Today

Sign (SIGN) Technical Analysis Today

The Sign Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SIGN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Sign's analysis below.

Sign (SIGN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.007856--+20.71%-6.22%-35.19%
Know more about Sign Price

Sign Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Sign across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 2
Neutral 5
Buy 19
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 5Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.007857
0.007856
R2
0.007856
0.007855
R1
0.007855
0.007855
PP
0.007854
0.007854
S1
0.007853
0.007853
S2
0.007852
0.007853
S3
0.007851
0.007852

Sign Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.03M
$3.27 M
$3.30 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.13 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.17 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Sign Capital Flow

Net InflowSIGNUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.10 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.05 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.15 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Sign

Trade Sign (SIGN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sign price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SIGN/USDT
$0.007855
$0.007855$0.007855
+0.24%
6.79M (USDT)
SIGN/USDC
$0.007855
$0.007855$0.007855
+0.29%
7.19M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SIGN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SIGN
SIGN
USD
USD

1 SIGN = 0.007856 USD