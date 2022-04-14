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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ShareX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ShareX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About SHARE

SHARE Price Info

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ShareX (SHARE) Technical Analysis Today

ShareX (SHARE) Technical Analysis Today

The ShareX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SHARE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ShareX's analysis below.

ShareX (SHARE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.3132---7.72%+35.00%+58.66%
Know more about ShareX Price

ShareX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ShareX across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 11
Neutral 9
Buy 6
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 2Buy 5
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 7Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.3086
0.3083
R2
0.3083
0.3081
R1
0.308
0.3079
PP
0.3077
0.3077
S1
0.3074
0.3075
S2
0.3071
0.3073
S3
0.3068
0.3071

ShareX Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.02 M
$0.02 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

ShareX Capital Flow

Net InflowSHAREUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about ShareX

Trade ShareX (SHARE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ShareX price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SHARE/USDT
$0.3132
$0.3132$0.3132
+0.25%
235.31K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SHARE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SHARE
SHARE
USD
USD

1 SHARE = 0.3132 USD