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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sentient, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sentient, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About SENT

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Sentient (SENT) Technical Analysis Today

Sentient (SENT) Technical Analysis Today

The Sentient Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SENT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Sentient's analysis below.

Sentient (SENT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01233--+5.56%-2.92%-22.75%
Know more about Sentient Price

Sentient Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Sentient across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 4
Neutral 7
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 1Buy 13
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 6Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01233
0.01233
R2
0.01233
0.01232
R1
0.01232
0.01232
PP
0.01232
0.01232
S1
0.01231
0.01231
S2
0.01231
0.01231
S3
0.0123
0.01231

Sentient Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.17M
$3.18 M
$3.35 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.16 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.15 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.32 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.29 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Sentient Capital Flow

Net InflowSENTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.06 M0.01
2026-08-24-$0.09 M0.01
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.18 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Sentient

Trade Sentient (SENT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sentient price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SENT/USDT
$0.01233
$0.01233$0.01233
-0.88%
4.92M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SENT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SENT
SENT
USD
USD

1 SENT = 0.01233 USD