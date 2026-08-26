Sentient (SENT) Technical Analysis Today The Sentient Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SENT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Sentient's analysis below. Sign Up

Sentient (SENT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01233 -- +5.56% -2.92% -22.75%

Sentient Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Sentient across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 4 Neutral 7 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 6 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01233 0.01233 R2 0.01233 0.01232 R1 0.01232 0.01232 PP 0.01232 0.01232 S1 0.01231 0.01231 S2 0.01231 0.01231 S3 0.0123 0.01231

Sentient Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.17M $3.18 M $3.35 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.16 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.15 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.32 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.29 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Sentient Capital Flow Net Inflow SENTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-25 $0.06 M 0.01 2026-08-24 -$0.09 M 0.01 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.18 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Sentient (SENT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sentient price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SENT / USDT $0.01233 $0.01233 $0.01233 -0.88% 4.92M (USDT) Trade