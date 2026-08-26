Scroll (SCR) Technical Analysis Today The Scroll Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SCR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Scroll's analysis below. Sign Up

Scroll (SCR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02201 -- +11.61% +2.94% -47.74%

Scroll Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Scroll across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 12 Neutral 7 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 6 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02202 0.02201 R2 0.02201 0.022 R1 0.022 0.022 PP 0.02199 0.02199 S1 0.02198 0.02198 S2 0.02197 0.02198 S3 0.02196 0.02197

Scroll Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.40M $5.79 M $6.19 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.09 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.21 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.18 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Scroll Capital Flow Net Inflow SCRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-25 $0.04 M 0.02 2026-08-24 -$0.09 M 0.02 2026-08-23 -$0.03 M 0.02 2026-08-22 -$0.04 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Scroll (SCR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Scroll price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SCR / USDT $0.02201 $0.02201 $0.02201 -0.09% 2.66M (USDT) Trade