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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Scroll, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Scroll, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Scroll (SCR) Technical Analysis Today

Scroll (SCR) Technical Analysis Today

The Scroll Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SCR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Scroll's analysis below.

Scroll (SCR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02201--+11.61%+2.94%-47.74%
Know more about Scroll Price

Scroll Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Scroll across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 12
Neutral 7
Buy 7
Moving Averages:SellSell 9Neutral 1Buy 4
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 6Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.02202
0.02201
R2
0.02201
0.022
R1
0.022
0.022
PP
0.02199
0.02199
S1
0.02198
0.02198
S2
0.02197
0.02198
S3
0.02196
0.02197

Scroll Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.40M
$5.79 M
$6.19 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.21 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.18 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Scroll Capital Flow

Net InflowSCRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-25$0.04 M0.02
2026-08-24-$0.09 M0.02
2026-08-23-$0.03 M0.02
2026-08-22-$0.04 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Scroll

Trade Scroll (SCR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Scroll price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SCR/USDT
$0.02201
$0.02201$0.02201
-0.09%
2.66M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SCR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SCR
SCR
USD
USD

1 SCR = 0.02201 USD