What is RealtyX (RX)

Striving to build the most trusted and rewarding Real-World Asset Finance (RWAfi) platform and community, RealtyX bridges property rights with the power of DeFi. Backed by strategic partnerships with leading RWA players, such as Plume Network, Defactor, and selected for the prestigious Hong Kong Cyberport Incubation Program, RealtyX continues to lead the charge in bringing tangible value to Web3 Economy.

For a more in-depth understanding of RealtyX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RealtyX What is the price of RealtyX (RX) today? The live price of RealtyX (RX) is 0.01256 USD . What is the market cap of RealtyX (RX)? The current market cap of RealtyX is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RX by its real-time market price of 0.01256 USD . What is the circulating supply of RealtyX (RX)? The current circulating supply of RealtyX (RX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of RealtyX (RX)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of RealtyX (RX) is 0.0499 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of RealtyX (RX)? The 24-hour trading volume of RealtyX (RX) is $ 151.15K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

