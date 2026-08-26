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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on RUJI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on RUJI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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RUJI (RUJI) Technical Analysis Today

RUJI (RUJI) Technical Analysis Today

The RUJI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into RUJI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about RUJI's analysis below.

RUJI (RUJI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.2024--+22.07%+18.98%-20.32%
Know more about RUJI Price

RUJI Capital Flow

Net InflowRUJIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.20
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.21
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.21
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.21
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.21

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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RUJIUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RUJI with leverage. Explore RUJIUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

Trade RUJI (RUJI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live RUJI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RUJI/USDT
$0.2024
$0.2024$0.2024
-2.36%
3.03K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

RUJI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RUJI
RUJI
USD
USD

1 RUJI = 0.2024 USD