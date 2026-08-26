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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Roam, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Roam, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Roam (ROAM) Technical Analysis Today

Roam (ROAM) Technical Analysis Today

The Roam Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ROAM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Roam's analysis below.

Roam (ROAM) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.012968--+15.56%+68.92%+101.42%
Know more about Roam Price

Roam Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Roam across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 14
Neutral 2
Buy 10
Moving Averages:SellSell 11Neutral 0Buy 3
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.012909
0.012908
R2
0.012908
0.012907
R1
0.012907
0.012907
PP
0.012906
0.012906
S1
0.012905
0.012905
S2
0.012904
0.012905
S3
0.012903
0.012904

Roam Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.02 M
$0.02 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Roam Capital Flow

Net InflowROAMUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-24-$0.02 M0.01
2026-08-23-$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.02 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Roam

Trade Roam (ROAM) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Roam price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ROAM/USDT
$0.012968
$0.012968$0.012968
-0.75%
3.21M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ROAM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ROAM
ROAM
USD
USD

1 ROAM = 0.012968 USD