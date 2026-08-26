Resolv (RESOLV) Technical Analysis Today The Resolv Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into RESOLV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Resolv's analysis below. Sign Up

Resolv (RESOLV) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0186 -- +6.83% -1.80% -14.96%

Resolv Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Resolv across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 3 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 1 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01859 0.01859 R2 0.01859 0.01858 R1 0.01858 0.01858 PP 0.01858 0.01858 S1 0.01857 0.01857 S2 0.01857 0.01857 S3 0.01856 0.01857

Resolv Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.36M $3.78 M $4.14 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.19 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.42 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.43 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Resolv Capital Flow Net Inflow RESOLVUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-25 $0.23 M 0.02 2026-08-24 -$0.15 M 0.02 2026-08-23 -$0.07 M 0.02 2026-08-22 -$0.46 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Resolv (RESOLV) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Resolv price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume RESOLV / USDT $0.01859 $0.01859 $0.01859 -1.01% 4.90M (USDT) Trade