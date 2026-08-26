Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Request, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Request, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About REQ

REQ Price Info

What is REQ

REQ Whitepaper

REQ Official Website

REQ Tokenomics

REQ Price Forecast

REQ History

REQ Buying Guide

REQ-to-Fiat Currency Converter

REQ Spot

REQ USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Request (REQ) Technical Analysis Today

Request (REQ) Technical Analysis Today

The Request Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into REQ's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Request's analysis below.

Request (REQ) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0557--+9.84%+3.70%-22.64%
Know more about Request Price

Request Capital Flow

Net InflowREQUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.06
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.06
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.06
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.06
2026-08-22-$0.10 M0.05

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Request

Trade Request (REQ) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Request price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
REQ/USDT
$0.0557
$0.0557$0.0557
-0.57%
1.06M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

REQ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

REQ
REQ
USD
USD

1 REQ = 0.0557 USD