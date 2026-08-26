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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on RE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on RE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About RE

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RE (RE) Technical Analysis Today

RE (RE) Technical Analysis Today

The RE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into RE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about RE's analysis below.

RE (RE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.55382--+39.08%+14.18%+453.82%
Know more about RE Price

RE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of RE across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 1
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.5548
0.5546
R2
0.5546
0.5544
R1
0.5543
0.5543
PP
0.5541
0.5541
S1
0.5538
0.5539
S2
0.5536
0.5538
S3
0.5533
0.5536

RE Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.10M
$1.79 M
$1.89 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.06M
3-Day Active Buys
$2.17 M
3-Day Active Sells
$2.23 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.12M
7-Day Active Buys
$16.52 M
7-Day Active Sells
$16.64 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

RE Capital Flow

Net InflowREUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.03 M0.55
2026-08-25$1.11 M0.55
2026-08-24-$0.34 M0.54
2026-08-23-$8.31 M0.54
2026-08-22$4.27 M0.52

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about RE

Trade RE (RE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live RE price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RE/USDT
$0.55382
$0.55382$0.55382
+0.12%
1.29M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

RE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RE
RE
USD
USD

1 RE = 0.55382 USD