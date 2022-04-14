Ridotto (RDT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ridotto (RDT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ridotto (RDT) Information Ridotto is a cross-chain prediction protocol focused on transparency, anonymity, security, and fairness. We offer a community-driven platform where users can play, build, and bankroll prediction games, earning generous rewards Official Website: https://ridotto.io Whitepaper: https://assets-global.ridotto.io/whitepaper/whitepaper_ridotto.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x4740735aa98dc8aa232bd049f8f0210458e7fca3 Buy RDT Now!

Ridotto (RDT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ridotto (RDT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.15M All-Time High: $ 0.04699 All-Time Low: $ 0.003774678348856075 Current Price: $ 0.004299

Ridotto (RDT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ridotto (RDT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RDT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RDT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RDT's tokenomics, explore RDT token's live price!

