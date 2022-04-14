RabbitX (RBX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RabbitX (RBX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RabbitX (RBX) Information RabbitX is a global permissionless perpetual exchange built on Starknet. RabbitX is building the most secure and liquid global derivatives network, giving you 24/7 access to global markets anywhere in the world, with 20x leverage. Official Website: https://www.rabbitx.io Whitepaper: https://docs.rabbitx.io Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3Ba925fdeAe6B46d0BB4d424D829982Cb2F7309e Buy RBX Now!

RabbitX (RBX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RabbitX (RBX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 580.14K $ 580.14K $ 580.14K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 877.67M $ 877.67M $ 877.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 661.00K $ 661.00K $ 661.00K All-Time High: $ 0.304 $ 0.304 $ 0.304 All-Time Low: $ 0.000304636677143829 $ 0.000304636677143829 $ 0.000304636677143829 Current Price: $ 0.000661 $ 0.000661 $ 0.000661 Learn more about RabbitX (RBX) price

RabbitX (RBX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RabbitX (RBX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RBX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RBX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RBX's tokenomics, explore RBX token's live price!

How to Buy RBX Interested in adding RabbitX (RBX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy RBX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy RBX on MEXC now!

RabbitX (RBX) Price History Analyzing the price history of RBX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore RBX Price History now!

RBX Price Prediction Want to know where RBX might be heading? Our RBX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See RBX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!