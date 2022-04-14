Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Purr, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Purr, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About PURR

PURR Price Info

What is PURR

PURR Official Website

PURR Tokenomics

PURR Price Forecast

PURR History

PURR Buying Guide

PURR-to-Fiat Currency Converter

PURR Spot

PURR USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Purr (PURR) Technical Analysis Today

Purr (PURR) Technical Analysis Today

The Purr Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PURR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Purr's analysis below.

Purr (PURR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.12749--+73.14%+89.83%+40.31%
Know more about Purr Price

Purr Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Purr across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 1
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1306
0.1299
R2
0.1299
0.1295
R1
0.1296
0.1293
PP
0.1289
0.1289
S1
0.1286
0.1285
S2
0.1279
0.1283
S3
0.1276
0.1279

Purr Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.03 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Purr Capital Flow

Net InflowPURRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Purr

Trade Purr (PURR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Purr price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PURR/USDT
$0.12749
$0.12749$0.12749
-7.43%
605.66K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PURR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PURR
PURR
USD
USD

1 PURR = 0.12749 USD