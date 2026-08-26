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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Pundi X, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Pundi X, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Pundi X (PUNDIX) Technical Analysis Today

Pundi X (PUNDIX) Technical Analysis Today

The Pundi X Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PUNDIX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Pundi X's analysis below.

Pundi X (PUNDIX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0907--+23.82%+11.74%-33.51%
Know more about Pundi X Price

Pundi X Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pundi X across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 2
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.09121
0.09116
R2
0.09116
0.09113
R1
0.09114
0.09112
PP
0.09109
0.09109
S1
0.09107
0.09106
S2
0.09102
0.09105
S3
0.091
0.09102

Pundi X Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.03M
$1.96 M
$1.93 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.18 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.16 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.19 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.18 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Pundi X Capital Flow

Net InflowPUNDIXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.09
2026-08-25$0.20 M0.09
2026-08-24-$0.01 M0.09
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.09
2026-08-22$0.03 M0.09

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Pundi X

Trade Pundi X (PUNDIX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pundi X price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PUNDIX/USDT
$0.0907
$0.0907$0.0907
-1.04%
685.50K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PUNDIX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PUNDIX
PUNDIX
USD
USD

1 PUNDIX = 0.0907 USD