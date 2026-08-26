Puffer (PUFFER) Technical Analysis Today The Puffer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PUFFER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Puffer's analysis below. Sign Up

Puffer (PUFFER) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0155 -- +31.35% +13.13% -32.91%

Puffer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Puffer across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 4 Neutral 5 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 5 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01556 0.01556 R2 0.01556 0.01555 R1 0.01555 0.01555 PP 0.01555 0.01555 S1 0.01554 0.01554 S2 0.01554 0.01554 S3 0.01553 0.01554

Puffer Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.34M $4.83 M $5.17 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.06 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Puffer Capital Flow Net Inflow PUFFERUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-24 $0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-22 $0.00 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Puffer (PUFFER) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Puffer price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume PUFFER / USDT $0.0156 $0.0156 $0.0156 -4.87% 3.65M (USDT) Trade