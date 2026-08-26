Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) Technical Analysis Today The Portal To Bitcoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PTB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Portal To Bitcoin's analysis below. Sign Up

Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0007942 -- -7.67% +17.15% +12.42%

Portal To Bitcoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Portal To Bitcoin across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 2 Buy 19 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 1 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0007971 0.0007963 R2 0.0007963 0.0007958 R1 0.0007959 0.0007955 PP 0.0007951 0.0007951 S1 0.0007947 0.0007946 S2 0.0007938 0.0007943 S3 0.0007934 0.0007938

Portal To Bitcoin Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.29M $3.10 M $3.39 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.30 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.29 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.62 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.60 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Portal To Bitcoin Capital Flow Net Inflow PTBUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-25 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$0.01 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Portal To Bitcoin price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume PTB / USDT $0.0007952 $0.0007952 $0.0007952 +0.65% 84.65M (USDT) Trade