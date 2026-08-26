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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Portal To Bitcoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Portal To Bitcoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) Technical Analysis Today

Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) Technical Analysis Today

The Portal To Bitcoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PTB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Portal To Bitcoin's analysis below.

Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0007942---7.67%+17.15%+12.42%
Know more about Portal To Bitcoin Price

Portal To Bitcoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Portal To Bitcoin across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 2
Buy 19
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 1Buy 12
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0007971
0.0007963
R2
0.0007963
0.0007958
R1
0.0007959
0.0007955
PP
0.0007951
0.0007951
S1
0.0007947
0.0007946
S2
0.0007938
0.0007943
S3
0.0007934
0.0007938

Portal To Bitcoin Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.29M
$3.10 M
$3.39 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.30 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.29 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.62 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.60 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Portal To Bitcoin Capital Flow

Net InflowPTBUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-25-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.01 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) Markets on MEXC

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Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PTB/USDT
$0.0007952
$0.0007952$0.0007952
+0.65%
84.65M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PTB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PTB
PTB
USD
USD

1 PTB = 0.0007942 USD