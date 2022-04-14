ParaSwap (PSP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ParaSwap (PSP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ParaSwap (PSP) Information ParaSwap's goal is to deliver the best market prices by aggregating over multiple decentralized exchanges, market makers, and lending protocols. ParaSwap API allows users to fetch optimal prices to swap from one token to another and then build transaction data that can be used to execute transactions on-chain. Official Website: https://paraswap.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://developers.paraswap.network/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xcafe001067cdef266afb7eb5a286dcfd277f3de5

ParaSwap (PSP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ParaSwap (PSP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.61M Total Supply: $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 744.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 47.29M All-Time High: $ 1.8 All-Time Low: $ 0.0126518647049269 Current Price: $ 0.023645

ParaSwap (PSP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ParaSwap (PSP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PSP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PSP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PSP's tokenomics, explore PSP token's live price!

ParaSwap (PSP) Price History Analyzing the price history of PSP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

PSP Price Prediction Want to know where PSP might be heading? Our PSP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

