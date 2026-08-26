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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Prompt, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Prompt, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Prompt (PROMPT) Technical Analysis Today

Prompt (PROMPT) Technical Analysis Today

The Prompt Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PROMPT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Prompt's analysis below.

Prompt (PROMPT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02136--+0.18%+2.39%-32.09%
Know more about Prompt Price

Prompt Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Prompt across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 3
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.02141
0.0214
R2
0.0214
0.0214
R1
0.0214
0.0214
PP
0.02139
0.02139
S1
0.02139
0.02139
S2
0.02138
0.02139
S3
0.02138
0.02138

Prompt Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.43M
$6.57 M
$7.00 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Prompt Capital Flow

Net InflowPROMPTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-25-$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-24-$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-23-$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Prompt

Trade Prompt (PROMPT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Prompt price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PROMPT/USDT
$0.02136
$0.02136$0.02136
-0.45%
3.57M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PROMPT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PROMPT
PROMPT
USD
USD

1 PROMPT = 0.02136 USD