Prom (PROM) Technical Analysis Today The Prom Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PROM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Prom's analysis below. Sign Up

Prom (PROM) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $4.2182 -- +128.19% +109.60% +298.69%

Prom Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Prom across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 1 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 4.2246 4.2223 R2 4.2223 4.2196 R1 4.2176 4.218 PP 4.2153 4.2153 S1 4.2106 4.2126 S2 4.2083 4.211 S3 4.2036 4.2083

Prom Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.47M $5.53 M $5.99 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.10M 3-Day Active Buys $15.25 M 3-Day Active Sells $15.35 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.16M 7-Day Active Buys $18.57 M 7-Day Active Sells $18.73 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Prom Capital Flow Net Inflow PROMUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 4.20 2026-08-25 $0.29 M 4.08 2026-08-24 $1.47 M 3.74 2026-08-23 $0.06 M 2.84 2026-08-22 $0.25 M 2.71 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Prom (PROM) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Prom price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume PROM / USDT $4.2182 $4.2182 $4.2182 +3.30% 47.14K (USDT) Trade