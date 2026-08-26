Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Perle, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Perle, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About PRL

PRL Price Info

What is PRL

PRL Whitepaper

PRL Official Website

PRL Tokenomics

PRL Price Forecast

PRL History

PRL Buying Guide

PRL-to-Fiat Currency Converter

PRL Spot

PRL USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Perle (PRL) Technical Analysis Today

Perle (PRL) Technical Analysis Today

The Perle Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PRL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Perle's analysis below.

Perle (PRL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.2119---52.79%+7.78%+37.50%
Know more about Perle Price

Perle Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Perle across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 0
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 0Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.2116
0.2115
R2
0.2115
0.2114
R1
0.2114
0.2114
PP
0.2113
0.2113
S1
0.2112
0.2112
S2
0.2111
0.2112
S3
0.211
0.2111

Perle Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.90M
$5.60 M
$6.50 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.22 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.20 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.09M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.45 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.36 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Perle Capital Flow

Net InflowPRLUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.21
2026-08-25-$0.03 M0.21
2026-08-24-$0.02 M0.22
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.23
2026-08-22$0.01 M0.22

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Perle

Trade Perle (PRL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Perle price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PRL/USDC
$0.2115
$0.2115$0.2115
-0.42%
258.35K (USDT)
PRL/USDT
$0.212
$0.212$0.212
-0.27%
384.64K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PRL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PRL
PRL
USD
USD

1 PRL = 0.2119 USD