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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Parcl, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Parcl, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Parcl (PRCL) Technical Analysis Today

Parcl (PRCL) Technical Analysis Today

The Parcl Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PRCL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Parcl's analysis below.

Parcl (PRCL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00538---46.90%-14.06%-56.09%
Know more about Parcl Price

Parcl Capital Flow

Net InflowPRCLUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.01 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade Parcl (PRCL) Markets on MEXC

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Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PRCL/USDT
$0.00538
$0.00538$0.00538
-0.91%
1.49M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PRCL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PRCL
PRCL
USD
USD

1 PRCL = 0.00538 USD