POPCAT (POPCAT) Technical Analysis Today The POPCAT Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into POPCAT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about POPCAT's analysis below. Sign Up

POPCAT (POPCAT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.05874 -- +44.10% +35.60% +11.86%

POPCAT Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of POPCAT across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 2 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.05888 0.05885 R2 0.05885 0.05884 R1 0.05884 0.05883 PP 0.05881 0.05881 S1 0.0588 0.0588 S2 0.05877 0.05879 S3 0.05876 0.05877

POPCAT Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.10M $13.43 M $13.54 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $1.55 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.60 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $3.57 M 7-Day Active Sells $3.59 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. POPCAT Capital Flow Net Inflow POPCATUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.02 M 0.06 2026-08-25 -$0.07 M 0.06 2026-08-24 -$0.18 M 0.06 2026-08-23 -$0.06 M 0.06 2026-08-22 $0.00 M 0.05 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade POPCAT (POPCAT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live POPCAT price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume POPCAT / USDT $0.05882 $0.05882 $0.05882 -0.64% 3.00M (USDT) Trade POPCAT / USDC $0.05889 $0.05889 $0.05889 -0.72% 882.37K (USDT) Trade