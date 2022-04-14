Pons (PONS) Technical Analysis Today The Pons Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PONS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Pons's analysis below. Sign Up

Pons (PONS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.093216 -- +259.99% +90.88% +3,007.20%

Pons Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pons across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 2 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 0 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.095 0.095 R2 0.095 0.095 R1 0.095 0.095 PP 0.095 0.095 S1 0.095 0.095 S2 0.095 0.095 S3 0.095 0.095

Pons Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.04M $0.14 M $0.18 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.08M 3-Day Active Buys $3.35 M 3-Day Active Sells $3.43 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.08M 7-Day Active Buys $3.48 M 7-Day Active Sells $3.56 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Pons Capital Flow Net Inflow PONSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Pons (PONS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pons price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume PONS / USD1 $0.09331 $0.09331 $0.09331 -9.26% 641.50K (USDT) Trade PONS / USDT $0.093792 $0.093792 $0.093792 -7.18% 9.44M (USDT) Trade